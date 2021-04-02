Top-class act earns soldier class two promotion

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A ZAMBIA Army soldier’s dedication to protect the rights of the girl-child has earned him a promotion.

For his vigilance in apprehending a defiler of two girls, staff sergeant Francis Mulenga has been elevated to the rank of warrant officer class two.

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe is proud of Mr Mulenga’s gallantry act of apprehending the suspect he pursued after he was given a description of the defiler’s looks.

“General Sikazwe applauded Sergeant Mulenga’s alertness and swift reaction by single-handedly pursuing the defiler after the victims described his appearance,” Zambia Army director general for civil military affairs Brigadier General Ginoh Muke said in a statement yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Zambia Daily Mail carried a story in which Ndola High Court judge Derrick Mulenga recommended the promotion of a vigilant soldier who apprehended a defiler after he was told what the child abuser looked like CLICK TO READ MORE