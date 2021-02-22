Top Chinese official in

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

A TOP Chinese official is in the country for high-level bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has confirmed.

Yang Jiechi is a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the governing party.

Mr Malanji said in an interview that Mr Yang is in the country as a personal envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"He is here for two days and there are quite a number of areas of discussion. China has the biggest trade volumes with