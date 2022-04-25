Too many road accidents

THAT over 7,000 road accidents were recorded in the first quarter of this year is shocking. It is even more shocking that the over 7,000 accidents recorded during the first quarter of 2022 has cost the lives of almost 600 people. In a country where the extended family system is strong, the death of one person affects several households. Deaths arising from accidents are traumatising to the families of the accident victims because they are sudden. While death cannot be avoided, sudden death in families, communities and workplaces, among others, takes long to heal because it hits them hard. That is why families of the accident victims suffer from instantaneous impact. It derails activities at household level and, by extension, affects the quality of life as people come to terms with the sudden loss of a loved one. The socio-economic significance becomes unendurable when a road accident takes the life of a breadwinner or when they are injured because it induces other implications such as footing medical bills, loss of employment, depending on the severity of the injury, and loss of income. This translates into a household or family dependent on the breadwinner to be exposed to suffering economically. In addition to the human suffering caused by road traffic injuries, they also inflict a heavy economic burden on victims and their families, both through treatment costs for the injured and through loss of productivity of those killed or disabled. More broadly, road traffic injuries have a serious impact on national economies, costing countries three percent of their annual gross domestic product. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that road traffic crashes result in the deaths of approximately 1.3 million people around the world each year and leave between 20 and 50 million people with non-fatal injuries. It says more than half of all road traffic deaths and injuries involve vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and their passengers.

WHO says 93 percent of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries. It says developing economies record higher rates of road traffic injuries. Measures proven to reduce the risk of road traffic injuries and deaths exist and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set ambitious targets for reducing road traffic injuries.

As a member of the global village, Zambia is party to the “Improving global road safety” resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020. The resolution proclaimed the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, with the ambitious target of preventing at least 50 percent of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. WHO and the UN regional commissions, in cooperation with other partners in the UN Road Safety Collaboration, have developed a Global Plan for the Decade of Action, which was released in October 2021. Progress made during the previous Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020 has laid the foundation for accelerated action in the years ahead. Among achievements are inclusion of road safety on the global health and development agenda, broad dissemination of scientific guidance on what works, strengthening of partnerships and networks, and mobilisation of resources. This new Decade of Action provides an opportunity for harnessing the successes and lessons of previous years and building upon them to save more lives. The Road Transport and Safety Agency and its partners should start thinking through these statistics and bring sanity back to the roads. In February this year, the Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) noted that for generations, this country has prioritised cars, speed and capacity on the streets over people and called for a huge cultural shift that puts safety first. ZRST noted that many roads are not designed to ensure safe travel at safe speeds for everyone, especially the most vulnerable road users. It notes that there has been way too much emphasis on the driver behaving safely and not enough on the road itself. ZRST said Government urgently requires the collaboration of the entire road transport stakeholders and with the Zambian people to lead a significant cultural shift that treats road deaths as unacceptable and preventable.