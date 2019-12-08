Too little, too late as Zesco fail to get equaliser

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 1 MAZEMBE 2

THERE is no shame in losing to five-time African club champions, but based on their second-half performance, Zesco United would think they should have probably got more from this game.

It was certainly a case of too little too late for Zesco as their inspired second half performance was not enough to help them stage a comeback in their 2 – 1 loss against TP Mazembe at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola last evening. Playing a team inspired by a 3 – 0 win over Egyptian giants Zamalek, George Lwandamina gave a cautious approach to the game by deploying two holding midfielders with a view of winning the battle in the engine room