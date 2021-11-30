Too early to judge UPND – Fundanga

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FORMER Bank of Zambia Governor Caleb Fundanga says it is too early to rate the performance of the new dawn administration, which clocks 100 days in office tomorrow from the time President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in. Dr Fundanga says while it is too soon to pass a verdict on President Hichilema, the administration can be credited with creating what is largely a conducive environment for governance. “So let us not rush to judge them and hammering them because we may discourage them,” he said. “Parliament has not even approved the budget yet but at least, so far, there is a new air of change. The perception of our country has changed.” Dr Fundanga urged the new dawn administration to build on the goodwill it has received from the international community. Former minister of Finance Ng’andu Magande shares Dr Fundanga’s views saying it is indeed too early to rate UPND, which formed government following the August 12 general election which saw Patriotic Front (PF) being voted out of office. “Firstly, it is too early and then I don’t know what they are doing but we are waiting for the promises they made,” Mr Magande said. “However, they say they have five years, so we can’t push them just in a few months of CLICK TO READ MORE