Too big to go under

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

POWER Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa says his players are disturbed with the news surrounding sponsors Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) but are determined to do their best in the remaining 10 matches of the Super Division campaign.

Mutapa said Power are among the legendary sides of the league and it would be extremely unfortunate if they were to struggle financially, as had been the case with most teams on the Copperbelt.

“Power is a big team which should not go under because of what is happening. History in Zambia cannot be written without Power Dynamos,” he said. “It is the only club which has brought continental glory.

“So I think something must be done, but as a team, we’re looking forward to the reopening of the league and play our last 10 games and do our best.

"So we are hoping for the best that our parent sponsor won't be affected because it will affect a lot of families and a lot of people, but on the pitch we're going to do our best and hopefully this thing will be settled amicably and we can see our company thriving and