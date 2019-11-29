Tommy D sets social media ablaze with verse

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

THOSE who do not follow social media can be excused for asking what Tah is all about.

But for them not to be left behind, it is in rapper Tommy D’s verse on XYZ signee Koby’s latest single Keep Forgetting that features Yellow Man and Slap D.

Tommy D, who is on the second verse of the song, mentioned a number of artistes who include Macky II and his younger brother Chef 187, Ruff Kaida, Mampi and even Slap D.