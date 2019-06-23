Features

Tomb raiders of Mkushi

June 23, 2019
1 Min Read
LEFT: MUYEMBULUKI Muyambango shows clothes that suspected dogs leave behind after exhuming bodies. AND RIGHT: A SHALLOW grave where a still born baby was previously buried. PICTURES: CHAMBO NG’UNI

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Mkushi
DURING the day Chikwasha Cemetery, the main public burial site in Mkushi, appears like a place where the dead are resting in peace, but something or someone has been disturbing the peace of the ‘residents’ there.
Bodies of stillborn babies have been mysteriously disappearing from their graves.
As to who is behind this heinous crime has now become a subject of speculation for the residents of this otherwise quiet town in Central Province.
At the cemetery, I meet Muyembuluki Muyambango and two other men employed by the Mkushi District Council to man the graveyard. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

