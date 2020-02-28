Tokyo secured, now gold

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

DESPITE concerns over the Olympics as the coronavirus outbreak is threatening to become a global pandemic, Zambian hopefuls have continued keeping their dreams alive with two more boxers now also confirmed for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Featherweight Evaristo Mulenga and lightweight Steven Zimba have joined flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba and runner Sydney Siame in qualifying for the Olympics after reaching the finals at the African qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.