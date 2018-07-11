Tokota boy gets 1 year probation for assault

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A FIFTEEN-year-old boy suspected to be a member of the infamous Tokota gang has been placed on one year probation after being found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver.Kitwe chief resident magistrate Yvonne Nalomba made the order yesterday when the matter came up in court.

She said although the boy and his mother had not said much in mitigation, what influenced her order is because the boy is a Grade 10 pupil, and, if given a second chance, he could become a better citizen.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/