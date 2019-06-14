Together as one in concert

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

DUBBED Together as One, the Christian Arts Promotions (CHAPRO)-organised concert which was held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Saturday truly lived up to its billing.

The concert featured United Church of Zambia (UCZ), Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), the Catholic Church alongside the usual suspects Kings Malembe Malembe, Mathew Ngosa, Towera Nyirongo and Christine.

The concert somehow revitalised CHAPRO who experienced some turbulence recently after differences with some of the notable gospel musicians that it worked with in the past.

"We started CHAPRO 20 years ago, we did not know that we will reach this far…