TOFAZA calls for debate on nicotine bill

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should reconsider tabling the 2018 draft tobacco and nicotine products control bill in Parliament to stop farmers from growing the harmful crop.

Tobacco Free Association of Zambia (TOFAZA) executive director Brenda Chitindi said once the bill is enacted into law, farmers’ health and the environment will be protected.

Ms Chitindi said in an interview on Friday that the bill will help stop the manufacturing, trading and consumption of harmful merchandise like electronic cigarettes.

She said tobacco has over 4,000 harmful chemicals and is a major contributor to respiratory illnesses and