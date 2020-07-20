Toddler dies in hunt for mice

MELODY MUPETA, NANCY SIAME

Kitwe, Lusaka

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl of Chama district has died in a bush fire while hunting for mice with three of her friends.

Elevin Chisupa was in the company of Fostina Gondwe, 4, Isaiah Mtambo, 3, and Tamala Kaluba, 3, in the search for mice, a local delicacy, on Saturday afternoon.

The children’s hunt was curtailed by a wildfire and while the older ones managed to run to safety, Elevin was overtaken by the blaze.

The toddler’s mother, Fainala Gondwe, 30, reported the incident to the police. She said this happened around 15:20 hours.

The mother also told the police that on that day, little Elevin was unwell but she followed her