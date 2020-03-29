Tobias, Agness: Village to town love story

HOW WE MET with ALVIN CHIINGA

Lusaka

IN the rural outpost of Mutandaza village in Chief Kathumba, two love birds, Tobias and Agness started their love story which they never thought would end up into a successful marriage.

Seventeen years later, it has blossomed into a blissful union.

It is a story of humble beginnings ending up as a happily ever after kind of tale.

Tobias Ndhlovu, a businessman of Chawama Township in Lusaka and elder at the Reformed Church in Zambia, Chawama Central, speaks with nostalgia about how the then youthful couple met in the village.

Tobias and Agness lived in the same village and went to the same primary and boarding schools in Katete.

And without a lot of effort, the two found that they were in each other’s arms.

For Agness, Tobias was just any other young man who had approached her.

“I received quite a number of suitors but his approach was different and before I realised it, he had swept me off my feet,” she said.

For Tobias, what attracted him to Agness was her CLICK TO READ MORE