Tobacco risks exaggerated, say industry players

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

TOBACCO industry players have argued that there is an element of exaggeration by proponents of health habits who overlook the positive economic impact tobacco makes, compared to other crops and other health hazards.And Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo says over 16,000 small-scale tobacco farmers countrywide are expected to be paid US$74 million this year from an industry that ignites debate between health risks and economic benefits.

During the second stakeholders' consultative meeting hosted by Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) aimed at ensuring that Members of Parliament are engaged to appreciate the opportunities and challenges in the industry, Roland Imperial Tobacco chairman Ephraim Mwenda said the crop is grown mostly for export and not consumption.