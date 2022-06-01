Tobacco harming our environment – NGO

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA should take advantage of the World No-Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31, to raise awareness about the environmental impact of tobacco in relation to its cultivation, production, distribution, and post-consumption waste.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) member countries agreed to observe World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, 1987.

This year’s World No-Tobacco Day was commemorated under the theme Tobacco:threat to our environment. Tobacco Free Association of Zambia executive director Brenda Chitindi said in a statement yesterday that this year’s theme offers an opportunity for all Zambians to come together and claim their right to a healthy environment. Over 80 percent of the 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide live in low- and middle-income countries, including Zambia, where the burden of tobacco-related illness and death is heaviest. Article 18 of the WHO Framework Convention of Tobacco Control (FCTC) requires parties to protect the environment and human health in respect of tobacco cultivation and transformation. Ms Chitindi said tobacco cultivation entails an intense quantity of fertilisers and pesticides compared to many other crops. These chemicals are eventually washed out of the tobacco fields and end up contaminating waterways, including groundwater, rivers, and seas.

"Worse, exposure to these agrochemicals and pesticides can cause serious health problems and