Tobacco farmers tipped

VUBWI – Chipata district agriculture coordinator Philimon Lungu has urged small-scale tobacco farmers to embrace the concept of practising climate smart agriculture.

Mr Lungu said farmers should consider planting trees in tobacco farms and adopting irrigation systems to address some of the effects of climate change like drought.

He was speaking in Vubwi on Thursday when he accompanied farmers from five Eastern Province districts on a field visit hosted by Tobacco Board of Zambia READ MORE