Tobacco farmers in cash galore

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Chipata

JAPAN Tobacco International (JTI) Leaf Zambia Limited Chipata branch has projected to buy over 5.2 million kilogrammes of unprocessed tobacco worth over K200 million this year.

The company will buy a total of 4.8 million kilogrammes worth K228.8 million from small-scale farmers under its outgrower scheme.

Operations manager Ezekiel Mtonga said the company is currently spending about US$1.80 per kg.

About 11,000 tonnes of tobacco is bought from small-scale growers contracted by the company annually and over US$6.8 million is invested annually in tobacco outgrower scheme.

The company buys tobacco from small-scale farmers averaging US$2.35 and US$2.60kg and takes it to Tombwe Processing Company before it is CLICK TO READ MORE