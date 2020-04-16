Tobacco farmers get COVID-19 protection assurance

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) says measures have been put in place to ensure farmers are protected from contracting the COVID-19 during the marketing season.

Chief executive officer James Kasongo said in the wake of the coronavirus, the booking of tobacco for sale during the marketing season will be done electronically – through email or text messaging.

Mr Kasongo said in a statement yesterday that the TBZ bright leaf system will be used for booking of tobacco at Lusaka main sales floor and will be linked to the organisation's regional offices so as