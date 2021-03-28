To die is to gain, say Msiskas

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WIDOW of late former Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska, Glynis, has described her husband as a great father and mentor to their children and family.

In a tribute read on her behalf by her friend, Malita Kabayi, Mrs Msiska said their 34 years of being together as husband and wife were enjoyable and full of happiness.

Mrs Msiska said she could trust her husband with anyone because of his noble character.

“I can count with my fingers how many times we argued in the 34 years of our marriage all because you were so loving and caring. Your love was not only deep but wide too,” Mrs Msiska said.

Mrs Msiska said she will miss her husband and how they laughed together and talked about a lot of what to do and their life after his retirement.

She said it is hard to accept that she will not have CLICK TO READ MORE