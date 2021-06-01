TM custodian in court over murder, K425,000 cash

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

Livingstone High Court has heard how an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) custodian allegedly strangled his colleague and stole K425,000 meant for an Absa Bank Zambia dispensing machine they were entrusted to replenish at the bank’s branch in Kalomo. This is a matter Jimmy Shiyanda, 28, an Armsecure Security Company employee and resident of Magrymond Township in Kalomo, is charged with theft by servant and murder. Between January 25 and February 11 last year in Kalomo, Shiyanda allegedly stole K425,000 from Absa Bank and killed Nchimunya Nyimba, 32, of Germany Township in Kalomo. When the case came up for trial on Friday, Ken Kabwe, 38, an officer-in-charge of security at Absa Bank, told Judge Chilombo Phiri that he viewed footage from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras of the unfolding events in the Kalomo branch ATM room on February 11 last year.

Mr Kabwe testified that the Kalomo Absa Bank branch has three CCTV cameras strategically positioned with two fixed inside the ATM room while one is fitted outside the facility. He said the bank had