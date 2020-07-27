TIYE Enterprises scouts for factory funds

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

TIYE Social Business Enterprises is scouting for US$350,000 to set up a leather factory to process products for both local and international markets.

Once established, the factory will produce goods such as wallets, shoes, handbags, hats, jackets, belts, sandals and carpets, among others. It is targeting the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and Malawi for its export markets.

Company chief executive officer Angela Mulenga is confident that once fully operational, the factory will create over 10,000 jobs in the next three years.

Ms Mulenga said the processing plant will also provide a ready market for livestock farmers and communities specialised in the rearing of goats and sheep countrywide.