Title, CAF qualification, survival at stake

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE thrill and ecstasy of lifting the championship, qualifying for either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup or indeed that of avoiding the drop to the National Division One will all be at stake as the Super Division enters the second round today.

With Nkana failing to pick up a point against Zanaco in a rescheduled match on Wednesday after losing 2-1 in a hot-tempered match which drifted into a game of fists at some point, Zambia National Service-sponsored side Green Eagles, who play Kabwe Warriors away, start the second round as leaders.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/