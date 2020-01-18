Sport

Title, CAF qualification, survival at stake

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read
AS THE Super Division reaches its half-mark, the stakes will be high as was seen in the match between Zanaco and Nkana on Wednesday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka which descended into chaos with players from the opposing teams exchanging punches. PICTURES: MACKSON WASAMUNU

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
THE thrill and ecstasy of lifting the championship, qualifying for either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup or indeed that of avoiding the drop to the National Division One will all be at stake as the Super Division enters the second round today.
With Nkana failing to pick up a point against Zanaco in a rescheduled match on Wednesday after losing 2-1 in a hot-tempered match which drifted into a game of fists at some point, Zambia National Service-sponsored side Green Eagles, who play Kabwe Warriors away, start the second round as leaders.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

