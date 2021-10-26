Titbits on HH, Lungu meeting

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS A former diplomat and head of State, President Rupiah Banda inevitably had to rely on his skills to get then President Edgar Lungu and President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to the table after the August 12 general election.

Luckily for him, Mr Lungu and President Hichilema were willing to meet and discuss issues of national unity, a few days after voting day.

Speaking when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Sunday Interview programme, Mr Banda said he held his first meeting with President Hichilema at his residence during which he called Mr Lungu.

“I put the phone call on loud speaker. I told him, I am with your brother, he asked which of his brothers, I said HH [President Hichilema] and then he said oh, how are you Mr President [President Hichilema]. When I heard that [Mr President], I knew my task was over, they could call each other Mr President,” he said.

Mr Banda said the two leaders agreed to hold the meeting together with