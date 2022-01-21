Times, Mail poised for media group

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Chisamba

INTEGRATION of the Zambia Daily Mail Limited (ZDML) and Times Printpak Zambia Limited (TPPZL) should not cause anxiety as it is not a strange business model in the media industry. ZDML and TPPZL managing director Nebat Mbewe says some media groups in various parts of the world are using the model and are thriving. Mr Mbewe said this here yesterday when he opened the 2022 planning meeting for the editorial and commercial departments of the two public media institutions. “These media groups have national newspapers, regional newspapers, local language newspapers, magazines, radio stations, online publications, television stations, courier services and commercial printing services, all running as divisions tasked to operate profitably,” Mr Mbewe said. He said the objective is to have a media group with divisions that have respective lines of business. Mr Mbewe said this is the envisioned direction of the two public newspaper companies. He said the roadmap towards integration of the two firms was spelt out in 2019 and it is expected to be concluded this year. Mr Mbewe urged employees to formulate solid plans to add value to the growth of the companies.

He said management will continue to review conditions to improve them without causing a life-threatening strain on the finances of the companies.

"We must review our business continuity plan to improve it so that we tackle the challenges caused by COVID-19. This planning meeting must address this matter," he said. And ZDML and TPPZL director commercial Chiyuka Maseka said the institutions performed way above respective revenue targets last year. Mr Maseka urged