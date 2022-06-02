Time to register as voters

THE launch of the continuous voter registration exercise by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is a step in the right direction and the electoral body deserves commendation for embarking on this mammoth task. Continuous registration of citizens aged 18 and above as voters is what stakeholders have been talking about for many years because we have Zambians who reach the voting eligible age nearly every month. Launching the exercise yesterday, ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu said the programme will be undertaken in the 10 provincial capitals of Zambia from Monday to Friday between 08:00 hours and 17:00 hours. “I, therefore, call upon all eligible Zambians of 18 years and above with national registration cards (NRCs) to register as voters,” Justice Chulu said. According to Justice Chulu, the electoral body will in the course of this exercise endeavour to capture 172,000 people in each provincial centre this year alone, and make transfers, corrections of voters’ details, and remove dead voters from the register. This is a welcome idea because what we have seen in the past is a situation where new eligible voters have been denied an opportunity to participate in the governance of the country because registration has been intermittent. These citizens take years for them to get registered as voters mainly on account of budgetary limitations on the part of ECZ. This denies these citizens a chance to exercise their fundamental right to vote in free, fair, and regular elections.

Although there is no law which compels citizens to vote, the exercise is an important part of any democratic dispensation because by voting, people are given chance to choose leaders of their choice; those who support their interests. So registering voters on a continuous basis is an undertaking of national significance and we hope that there will be no impediments in the process. In past voter registration exercises, so many issues have arisen, such as stakeholder complaints about the snail’s pace at which ECZ has captured new voters, as well as replacing lost or disfigured voter’s cards due to broken-down machines.

That is why we urge the electoral body to this time around ensure that the necessary logistical arrangements are all in place, including adequate registration materials such as stationery, and efficient machinery. We rightly heard Justice Chulu say the continuous voter registration exercise will be conducted in provincial centres, but we feel it is important to have the programme decentralised to all the 116 districts of Zambia. We say so because restricting the exercise to 10 provincial centres will adversely impact residents of other districts who will have to incur huge costs on travelling long distances to provincial capitals for them to get registered as voters. Another matter of public concern is the quality of the voter’s cards introduced in 2020 when ECZ conducted the last registration exercise from November 9 to December 20, which leaves much to be desired.

Although ECZ has made justifications on the quality of the cards, we are of the view that something can still be done about the documents to enhance their worth. We also prod unregistered eligible citizens to take advantage of this important exercise to have their names on the voters’ roll. For those who may have lost the documents after the August 12, 2021 general election, we equally remind them to quickly have their cards replaced to avoid last-minute arrangements.