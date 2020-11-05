Time to prepare for planting

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE western half of the country has received enough rains for people to start preparing fields for farming activities in consultation with agricultural extension officers, the Zambia Meteorological Department has advised.

The region includes North-Western, Western, parts of Southern, Lusaka and Central provinces.

Zambia Meteorological Department director Edson Nkonde says by mid this month, most parts of the country are expected to receive rains.

Mr Nkonde said in an interview yesterday that the rains being experienced in some parts of the country are in line with the department’s seasonal forecast issued in September this year.

"The seasonal forecast issued on September 4 indicated that most areas across the