Time to engage China again

ZAMBIA and China have enjoyed warm bilateral relations since 1964 when the former officially became the first southern African country to formalise diplomatic ties with the south-east Asian economic giant. Over the past 56 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always treated each other equally and respectfully. In 1971, Zambia supported the restoration of China’s legitimate seat in the United Nations (UN) Security Council. The soul-touching scene of African representatives celebrating China’s victory with singing and dancing at the UN headquarters in New York has remained an unfading memory in Chinese people’s mind. It was around the same period that China helped build the iconic Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority, a monumental transport infrastructure masterpiece which still links Zambia to East Africa and beyond. Since then, Zambia and China have continued with their historical ties, which have led to the Asian nation helping the African country in many areas of development. Such areas include the construction of roads, stadiums, airports, and the freshly inaugurated Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre in Lusaka. From different facets of these relations, the two countries have continued collaborating with Zambia now needing China’s assistance in restructuring its external debt of over US$17 billion, about a third of which is owed to China. This is the same percentage Zambia owes the private sector via “Eurobonds”, versus around 19 percent that is owed to development banks – mostly World Bank and African Development Bank. Last December, Zambia reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for it to access a US$1.4 billion bailout package and the D.day seems on the horizon tomorrow. It is tomorrow that creditors are meeting for the first time to discuss Zambia’s debt of what in 2020 became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter.

“On June 16, all the creditors of Zambia will sit in one room – or be represented in one room – under what we call the common framework so that we can resolve the debt crisis and release resources for development,” President Hakainde Hichilema said on Sunday in Chingola. China has agreed to co-chair with France the meeting of Zambia’s creditors so that they can possibly agree to reduce its debt to sustainable levels and enable the country to access the US$1.4 billion package. A fortnight ago, President Hichilema conferred on telephone with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and discussed a wide range of issues, including the consideration to restructure Zambia’s debt. Hopes of tomorrow’s meeting on restructuring our debt have even become brighter with the expected arrival of China’s top official for Africa, Wu Peng, in the country for a three-day visit.

Mr Wu is expected in the country tomorrow for a high-level visit which should give us substantial glimmer of hope of Zambia getting closer to clinching the IMF bailout package deal. We implore authorities and other stakeholders who will meet Mr Wu to take advantage of the rare opportunity to further appeal to China to help Zambia restructure its debt. Restructuring Zambia’s debt will enable the new dawn administration to put the economy back on the resurgence trajectory after many years of maladministration. Zambia has always been there for China, just as the Asian nation has ever been there for the southern African country in good and bad times. We are looking to China to help restructure our debt, more so because China’s economic position in the world cannot be ignored, not even by the developed world. We are confident that following President Hichilema’s phone conversation with Mr Xi, and now with the high-level visit of Mr Wu, China’s significance in Zambia’s debt equation will come in handy. We say so because this is the time we need China’s assistance, probably more than ever before, to get our ruined economy back on a growth track.