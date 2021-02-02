Time to embrace non-traditional exports

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is traditionally a copper-exporting country with the commodity accounting for about 70 percent of the earnings.

This narrative is about to change following Government’s commitment to promoting non-traditional exports (NTEs) coupled with the coming into effect of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on January 1, 2021.

This will allow small and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) and local companies to penetrate the market.

The agreement opens up opportunities for SMEs and it is important that they are supported and prepared to service the market.

AfCFTA projects to increase intra-African trade by 52 percent by 2022 and build an integrated market in Africa that will see a market of over one billion people with a gross domestic product (GDP) of about US$2.6 trillion.

It will also provide an opportunity to create larger economies of scale, a bigger market and improve prospects of the African continent to attract investment.

To help increase NTEs and provide affordable funding to SMEs, Government, through the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), has rebranded the Zambia Export Development Fund (ZEDF).

ZEDF was created through a memorandum of understanding signed between Government and the European Union (EU) in 2007 with the objective of mobilising and providing low cost working capital finance under a revolving facility to SMEs as well as Zambian companies that are