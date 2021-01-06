TOUGH times call for tough decisions. This is what is expected of decision-makers in the wake of the new and more deadly surge of the coronavirus.

This is no time to procrastinate but time to be bold and do the right thing. In this case, among the right things to do is what the Kitwe City Council has done.

The local authority has suspended the holding of kitchen parties, weddings and matebeto (traditional marriage ceremony), among other public gatherings in the district until further notice. This is indeed the way to go given the skyrocketing cases of COVID-19.

It cannot be business as usual when lives are under serious threat. The need to enforce stringent measures to curb the further spread of the pandemic cannot be overemphasised.

Since last month, Zambia has been recording a sharp rise in cases of COVID-19, some of which have resulted in deaths.

Just yesterday the country recorded a total of 652 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

The cumulative number of cases has so far reached 22,645 with 412 COVID-19 and related deaths. It is good that there are 19,526 recoveries, but people shouldn’t be getting infected in the first place.

There are 2,707 active cases. In yesterday’s edition we reported that there were 75 COVID patients on oxygen out of the 105 patients admitted to isolation facilities countrywide.

Such statistics are worrying, to say the least. We cannot carry on with life as though everything is okay.

Some individuals may be relaxed and go on with life as usual because they perceive the situation in the country to be mild compared to that in the Western world and some parts of Africa.

Such mentality is dangerous and can plunge the country into a deeper crisis.

This is why it is important for authorities to take the bull by its horns and introduce stringent measures, no matter how undesirable for those that can’t see the need for such tough measures.

This is a matter of life and death. There is no room for negotiation. What ought to be done must be done without any apology.

Suspension of social gatherings, including weddings, kitchen parties, matebeto and other such events is inevitable at this point.

It is illogical to risk lives for the sake of hosting a social event.

As rightly noted by Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulu Seke, a wedding ceremony, like other social gatherings, is not a matter of urgency or a matter of life and death.

Kitwe City Council has therefore done well to put such activities on hold to safeguard lives.

The local authority announced that it has stopped issuing permits to people that plan to hold events with high possibility of contributing to the quick spread of the virus.

The local authority has directed that attendance of funerals should not exceed 50 people and the burial procession should not exceed one hour.

He advised that bars and nightclubs will only operate on weekends from 18:00 hours to 23:00 hours on a takeaway basis.

Hospitality facilities such as lodges are expected to improve hygiene standards by disinfecting rooms and premises regularly.

Traders and institutions too are expected to strictly adhere to health regulations by enforcing masking up and social distancing as well as providing handwashing facilities and hand sanitisers at all times.

Mr Seke has also advised that particular attention must be given to frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and tables by disinfecting them regularly in all premises.

Nothing must be left to chance. No stone must be left unturned in this mammoth task to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The public will also do well to adhere to the advice by the local authority to opt for cashless transactions to reduce cash handling, which can easily spread the virus.

Given that COVID-19 is highly contagious, there is need to ensure enough room ventilation at all times, particularly at workplaces.

The Kitwe Council’s decision must be supported by denizens and emulated by other councils.

The high number of COVID-19 cases being recorded on a daily basis is worrying. There is therefore no need to wait for more deaths before action can be taken.

Local authorities, as custodians of by-laws on social and trade activities, among others, should not wait for the central government to tell them specifics of what to do.

Let everyone be involved within their own jurisdiction and capacity to contribute to one goal – to eradicate COVID-19.