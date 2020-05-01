Time for worker, employer unity

THIS year’s 2020 Labour Day, which falls today, is unique because it is the first time that workers will commemorate the occasion from the comfort of their homes.

Workers will not march in solidarity with each other as is the case on this day due to the restrictions imposed as a way of stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As if the anti-climax of not holding Labour Day celebrations is not enough, some workers are faced with an uncertain future.

COVID-19 has caused a lockdown to economies around the world and Zambia is no exception. Reduced economic activities entail that some companies’ revenue base has been eroded.

With non-essential workers not reporting for work, some companies are taking advantage of the situation by placing workers on either half salary or removing them from the payroll altogether.

It is without doubt that most employers will take remedial measures – both short- and long-term – to protect their business from the effects of COVID-19.

Yet, Government through the Ministry of Labour guided that as a way of minismising the transmission of COVID-19, workers who can work from home should be doing so until the Ministry of Health gives a clearance.

Staying at home and minimising movements will reduce the risk of workers from being exposed to the risk of being infected.

Workers with high temperatures should be taken to approved medical facilities and if they test positive for COVID-19, they should be sent home without loss of pay.

Even in quarantine, workers should be paid with no loss of earnings.

But some employers, uncomfortable with the directive by Government, may take advantage of the employees’ absence from work by reducing their salaries or withdrawing them from the payroll citing COVID-19 and its impact.

Some employers are forcing their workers to report for duty and totally ignoring the social distance requirements as guided by health experts.

Some employers are also exposing their workers to hazardous working conditions as they deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic by not providing personal protective equipment.

A lack of protective equipment such as masks means that workers are in danger of infection.

This applies to employees who are not unionised and do not know their conditions of service. They are at the mercy of abusive employers.

While some employers may be guilty of abusing workers under the guise of COVID-19, some employees too are equally irresponsible.

Instead of being diligent when working from home, they are not putting in their best. Some employees are now using the work-from-home initiative to do private jobs.

This is being unfair to faithful employers who are picking up their workers’ bills – working from home or not.

That is why Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko has cautioned employers and employees against using the COVID-19 pandemic to exploit each other.

Mrs Simukoko said even as the country grapples with COVID-19, both employers and employees must stick to the agreed conditions of service.

This year’s Labour Day is being celebrated under the theme: ‘Reducing developmental inequalities through decent work creation.’

Mrs Simukoko urged workers to continue putting in their best for the benefit of the country.

In fact, it is expected that the workers will put in extra efforts because that could be key to determining the continued existence of their respective companies.

Workers must be very serious about this situation because there is no guarantee that some of the companies that are closing will be able to get back on their feet when COVID-19 is defeated.

It is important, too, that, as Mrs Simukoko has said, employees who have been asked to stay home do so and not think they are less important.

What is most important even under this threat of job losses is that we should get through this ordeal alive. Jobs can be created again, lives cannot.