YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

‘THERE is an urgent need for Government and various stakeholders to critically reflect and figure out what the country can do differently to prevent its economic growth from slumping to below two percent by the end of this year,” Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya has said.

Dr Kalyalya said it would be catastrophic for Zambia's economic growth to slide below two percent.