Time for drastic measures

THAT over 700 cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been recorded in the last four days is frightening and calls for immediate drastic measures to arrest the situation.

From the past experience we know how deadly this disease is.

Zambia, like many other countries, is yet to recover from the ravaging effects of the first wave of Covid-19, which made its first appearance on the international scene in November 2019 in Wuhan, China.

In Zambia, the highly contagious disease reared its ugly head for the first time in March.

The cases kept on increasing since then, with July and August recording the highest number of infections and deaths. However, between October and November the cases started receding.

This led to closure of some Covid-19 centres as infections drastically reduced while the number of recoveries skyrocketed. Zambians collectively sighed with relief.

Although the cases reduced drastically, it could not be claimed that Zambia was totally free of Covid-19.

Given the contagious nature of the disease, one case is enough to trigger a fresh wave. It looks like this is what has happened in Europe and the United States.

This is why Zambia must continue guarding against the coronavirus. The massive reduction of cases has caused many to drop their guard.

Some people have never taken the pandemic seriously despite daily news of infections and deaths. Many find it difficult to adhere to simple and clear health regulations meant to curb further spread.

The health regulations and guidelines require all to mask up, sanitise and maintain social distancing during all public engagements.

This entails that no one should leave their home without a mask and sanitising. According to the health guidelines, everyone is supposed to maintain a safe distance with the next person to prevent further spread of the disease.

However, the sad reality is that law enforcers have had a tough time ensuring adherence to health regulations.

Despite the new normal dictating that everyone should mask up, we still see a lot of people going about in public without masks.

Some people only put on masks to have access to some premises where such is an uncompromised requirement.

In many instances some people go about their business without sanitising. In cases where sanitising is a requirement to enter premises, some people do it casually just to fulfil duty and not necessarily to protect themselves from the disease.

There are few people practising social distancing. Many mingle as though Covid-19 has been completely wiped out. This has been despite news on how Western countries have been badly hit by a new wave of the pandemic.

Instead of such news alerting people to protect themselves against the disease, many are turning a deaf ear to the information. This is a dangerous attitude.

Health experts have not relented in advising people to embrace the new normal, which entails adopting health guidelines as a part of their day-to-day lifestyle knowing that Covid-19 is still around and is likely to be for a much longer time than anticipated.

The recent resurgence of the disease in the country speaks volumes of the adherence levels among members of the public and the urgent need to put in place stringent measures.

The report of 712 cases and three deaths in four days is alarming. Last week the country recorded about 620 cases and12 deaths in seven days.

Last Thursday alone, 112 new cases were confirmed with one brought-in-dead case in Lusaka. This was out of the 3,540 tests conducted. Lusaka recorded the highest cases at 43, followed by Livingstone and Mongu at 23 each.

On Christmas Day, another 337 cases were recorded in the country out of the 6,493 tests done.

Surely it cannot be business as usual when the cases of Covid-19 are increasing at such an alarming rate.

Measures must be put in place and immediately to enforce adherence to the existing health regulations.

If adherence to health regulations is consistent, the disease can be kept under control.

Should Zambians fail to adhere to the straightforward regulations, they will have themselves to blame if Government is compelled to enforce stricter guidelines.

Some of the worse culprits of non-compliance of health regulations are bar owners. They cried the loudest when bars were closed. They were allowed to reopen, but with guidelines that must be respected. Few are respecting these guidelines, especially those of social distancing and limited operating days and hours.

It is sad too that some people believe that they are naturally immune to the coronavirus and thus ignore the advice by health experts.

Let’s help each other in keeping this disease in check.