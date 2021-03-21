Till death do us part

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

NKANA die-hard supporter Roston Bwalya,who had his leg amputated after an accident in the aftermath of the team’s 13th league title celebrations last August, has died. Bwalya, who was a member of the Nkana security team, was hit by a truck in Kitwe’s Luangwa Township and sustained a potential fracture on his left leg near the ankle, which resulted in his leg being amputated.Nkana Supporters Copperbelt Bureau secretary general Skinner Moya confirmed the death of Bwalya in an interview.“Mr Bwalya died on Thursday after a short illness, our thoughts are with the bereaved family.The loss of this gallant soldier is immense, especially to the fan base and the team at large,”Moya said.Despite losing his leg, Bwalya was still a regular feature at Nkana games. Bwalya, who was moving with clutches, was also in attendance when Nkana lost 2-0 to Raja Casablanca in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday.Despite losing his leg, Roston Bwalya had maintained that his close and passionate association with the Wusakile outfit would not be ending.“It doesn’t mean that whateverhas happened I have left Nkana,no,” he said an interview from the Italian Hospital in Lusaka,

where he was being attended to.“I am still with Nkana. Nkana is my team and I can’t leave the club because of what has happened. Even if I grow old, I will still be supporting Nkana because CLICK TO READ MORE