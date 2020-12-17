Tilka feels confident

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

SOUTH Africa-based Zambian swimmer Tilka Paljk on Monday won gold and silver medals during the Northern Tigers Swimming (NTS) Championship in Pretoria.

Paljk, who will be going to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as a wild card if she fails to make it through the qualification route, bagged gold in the 50m freestyle and silver in 50m breaststroke.

“I’m the NTS 50m freestyle champion,” she posted on her Facebook page.

“Swam 0.3sec slower than this morning but I was really in it to win it this time! Unfortunately due to Covid there will be no medal presentation but I will be receiving my medal through my club. #Aqua Queen #It’s Possible.”

The swimmer, who competed under her club Vikings Racing Club, thanked her coach Gerhard Zandberg for CLICK TO READ MORE