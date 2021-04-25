Tighten border security, immigration urged

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

COPPERBELT Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has called on the Department of Immigration to tighten security at borders in the province to avoid illegal entries into the country.

Mr Nundwe said as the country heads towards elections, there is need to tighten security at all borders.

Mr Nundwe said this when Department of Immigration director general Denny Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

“Monitor all the activities taking place at the borders. We are going towards elections, hence the need to heighten security,” he said.

Mr Nundwe said recently, the province has been recording cases of illegal entrance into the country, which the immigration Department should