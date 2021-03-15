Thuggery schemes will be stopped – Police

CHOMBA MUSIKA, NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

SCHEMES by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to allegedly promote a breakdown in law and order under the guise of politicking will not be condoned, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned.

Mr Kanganja said in a statement yesterday that political party cadres found wanting for causing anarchy in Kitwe on Youth Day will be dealt with firmly.

“What happened in Kitwe was a clear indication of schemes aimed at promoting a breakdown in law and order under the guise of politicking, which we shall not take lightly,” he said.

On Friday, UPND cadres attempted to carry out an illegal parade during Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe. This was despite authorities banning processions during this year's event to prevent the spread of