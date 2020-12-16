Thrown straight into deep end

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THERE is no time for settling for new Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu. Not now anyway. He has to straight go into today’s match against Kitwe United, who were the main derby rivals for the former Rhokana United before the emergence of Power Dynamos.

Some prefer to call the game between Nkana and Kitwe as the original Kitwe derby.

The game between Nkana and the Buchi Boys at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile is one of the three on display today with the others being between Forest Rangers and surprise Buildcon, who will be involved in a Ndola derby as well as Power Dynamos against NAPSA Stars at Arthur Davis Stadium in Ndeke.

But focus and intrigue will be at Nkana Stadium, where Kaindu will make his Nkana bow.

Kitwe are searching for their first win of the season and CLICK TO READ MORE