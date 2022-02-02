Throwing manly position in female hands: Saili is first female ZANIS director

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

WHEN an announcement was made on Monday that Government has appointed veteran journalist Loyce Saili as Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) director, social media was awash with congratulatory messages. The appointment became big news and the reason is that Ms Saili is the first female to head ZANIS since its inception. Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga said in an interview that the ministry decided to pick a woman because ZANIS has never had a female at the apex of its structure. “We would like to show the world that Zambia is able to recognise the role that women play. As PS [permanent secretary], I am sure that women are equal to the task,” he said. He said the ministry is ready to give Ms Saili the necessary support to help her run the institution smoothly. Mr Kalunga has appealed to members of staff at ZANIS to cooperate with Ms Saili as she joins the institution as a team member. “The citizens of Zambia are expecting a lot from us as a ministry. Her role will be to disseminate information to the citizens of Zambia. People should not be denied the right information, hence appointing Ms Saili to take over as director of ZANIS,” he said. Ms Saili said in an interview that her appointment as the first female to such a position is humbling. She considers herself to be privileged to be appointed because she feels there are so many people in the media industry who are equally qualified and experienced.

“It could have been anybody else. I give thanks to God, who makes all things possible. We are who we are because of God’s grace. I acknowledge the grace of God upon my life because without Him, there is little that I can do,” she said. Ms Saili is confident that with the help of God, she will deliver to expectations given that she has over 29 years of working experience in communications and media. ZANIS is the largest news organisation in the country with a very large footprint in over 100 districts, and Ms Saili hopes to bring value to the institution. “It is quite a large responsibility, especially that our people in the remotest parts of Zambia are hungry for information; they need information. We need to take that information to the people,” she said. Despite being a department in charge of communication and public relations under the Ministry of Information and Media, ZANIS is, among other things, expected to communicate government programmes to the masses. Since the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has embarked on the implementation of the decentralisation policy, Ms Saili desires the institution to effectively play the role of the policy dissemination medium. The other mandate of ZANIS is to communicate government programmes as they are rolled out to different parts of the country. Ms Saili’s appointment has come at a time when the new deal government has increased the allocation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7 million. “There will be a lot of developmental activities that will be happening in all these districts. So it will be our role as ZANIS to highlight and profile all the development agendas that will be happening around the country,” she said. She said ZANIS’ mandate is critical to the country, and being at the helm, she is aware that she is expected to provide that leadership to deliver the mandate. “I am coming in basically as someone who is expected to provide the leadership that is required at the institution. I will be drawing my experience from the things that I have done before in the various portfolios I have served,” she said. She has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for entrusting her with the responsibility to take charge of ZANIS. Her prayer is that God will give her the wisdom and grace to discharge her duties to the expectations of her employer and citizens. Ms Saili is a holder of a diploma in journalism from Evelyn Hone College, has a degree in communications management from Edith Cowan University in Australia, and has a master’s degree in communications and public relations and several professional qualifications.

Who is Loyce Saili? Ms Saili started her career with Zambia News Agency (ZANA), now ZANIS, as a young reporter and worked there for over 13 years. She later moved to Road Development Agency (RDA), where she was employed as head of public relations, then senior manager and finally director communications and corporate affairs. Ms Saili worked for RDA for 11 years before she joined Lubambe Copper Mine, where she was for almost four years before this current appointment. The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter is elated by the appointment of Ms Saili, describing the decision as a milestone in the country. MISA Zambia Chapter chairperson Barnabas Simatende has commended the Government for considering and entrusting women with leadership positions. "This is a major milestone as she becomes the first female ever to be appointed to such a position. MISA Zambia is happy that more women can now hold senior positions of office such as this one as it shows the country's trust and respect for the female-folk," Mr Simatende said. He said the organisation is confident and optimistic that due to her vast experience in communication positions, Ms Saili will greatly contribute towards advancing media freedoms and tackling the plight of media personnel in the country.