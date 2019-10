CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THREE correctional officers and an inmate at Serenje Correction Facility have been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for causing the death of a convict they beat up.

Probby Munyati, 39, Philip Sinyangwe, 26, Rabsin Chipeta, 42, all correctional officers, and inmate Eustace Mwansa, 32, caused the death of Moonga Moonga in March this year.