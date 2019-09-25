Three cheers to new Nchanga Rangers boss, exco

Dear editor,

ON BEHALF of the Nchanga Rangers Supporters Trust, we welcome the news of our team playing in the National First Division as of this coming weekend.

We would like to categorically state that, as a Trust, we are fully putting our support and trust behind the new executive and our beloved team.

We were at pains to see our team drop to lower leagues during the last two seasons, and as supporters we have had to endure the pain of seeing our team go through those episodes.

The acquisition of Circuit City FC, which has consequently given us the position to play in the National First Division, not only comes as a panacea but also gives us hope of quickly bringing back this great team whence it belongs – the Super League.

We have faith that the team is heading in the right direction.

As a Supporters’ Trust, we would like to take this opportunity to welcome the new Rangers’ president, Patson Nyirenda, and from the outset would like to state that we are open to working with him to ensure that the team is run well.

As always, we will be at hand to assist with all manner of support and will continue pooling in resources to motivate our players such as the man-of-the-match cash award.

We are very certain that the Nyirenda-led exco’s goal is to ensure that the team returns to the Zambia Super League, and as supporters’ trust, we will work hand in hand with him and his exco to ensure that this dream is quickly achieved.

May I urge every supporter of this great club, Rangers, across our great nation and beyond its frontiers to continue supporting the pride of Chingola in every way possible.

We have seen some of the darkest times at our club, but with bravery and determination, we can overcome anything. Let us turn out in numbers and cheer our team on this coming weekend and indeed in all future matches. We are Bravo, the Brave Nchanga Rangers, and we never say ‘never’!

REUBEN KAPALA MUNUNGWE

Chairperson – Nchanga Rangers Supporters’ Trust, Chingola