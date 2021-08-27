Thread-bare Nkana lose Tshimenga

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ONE by one, some key departures are happening at Nkana Stadium with the latest to leave the club being midfielder Fred Tshimenga after six years at the club. Nkana are working on having a better season than what they had in the last campaign, but it will be interesting to see how that will happen with a number of key players departing. While last week it was skipper Richard Ocran who turned his back on the club before winger Ackim Mumba followed suit by joining Zanaco, yesterday it was Tshimenga who confirmed his departure from the club he joined in 2015 from Forest Rangers. Despite being injury-prone in the last two seasons, Tshimenga’s impact at Nkana cannot be underestimated and his departure will certainly be felt.

The Congolese midfielder told Sports Mail that his contract expired in July and there has not been much effort from the club to have it renewed. “We have been having endless talks, nothing much has really come out of it, so I feel it is time to move on,” he said. At Nkana, Tshimenga won two Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield titles, one Barclays Cup and was part of the team that delivered the club’s record 13th league title. In a post on his Facebook page, he thanked fans, coaches, management and team-mates for the support. “Nkana has been a huge part of my life with CLICK TO READ MORE