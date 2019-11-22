This one is for my friend P-Jay

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

SINGER Xris Bryan on Monday released his fourth single this year titled Sangalala, which he says is a tribute to the late P-Jay, who died five years ago.

Bryan says the song is all about being happy and enjoying life despite the challenges that one may be facing.

"I think it's important in this life, with its challenges and everything that goes on, you need to live your life, you deserve to be happy, problems will be there but you need to find a way of relaxing and making yourself worthwhile being on this earth," he says.