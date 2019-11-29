This is for dad

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NOT everything is currently gloomy about Zambian football. Austria-based striker Patson Daka finally scored his maiden goal while midfielder Enock Mwepu was picked in the UEFA team of the week following RB Salzburg’s win over Belgium side Genk.

Mwepu, who created two assists to help Red Bull clinch a 4-1 away win to move them to seven points in Group E, three less than European champions Liverpool and two behind Italian side Napoli, is in some esteemed company especially going forward.