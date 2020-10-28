Third grader among 106 pregnant school dropouts

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD grade three pupil is among the 106 girls who have dropped out of school due to pregnancy in Chadiza district,

Eastern Province.

Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) said the 106 girls fell pregnant within a space of three months.

“The high number of teenage pregnancies that have been recorded in Eastern Province this year alone points to a deepening problem in society as a whole,” NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said.

She said the disruption of information accessibility and complementary actions around social norms and sexual reproductive health (SRH) is one of the reasons that have contributed to an increase in the number of teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Ms Mwale has also attributed the increase in the number of girls dropping out of school due to pregnancy to the partial lockdown which was as a result of the emergence of COVID-19, which has contributed to high poverty levels and