Thieving cops unmasked

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Chipata, Ndola

THE identities of the three police officers who stole over K150,000 belonging to a Chinese businessman in Chipata have been revealed, including how they staged the robbery. The three are officer-in-charge of police intelligence in Eastern Province detective superintendent Nedson Mwandu, criminal investigations officer detective chief inspector Mike Kasumba and sergeant Massimo Hamutete, who is under the anti-robbery unit. There was a meeting last week on Tuesday at Zambia Police Eastern Division headquarters in Chipata where it was agreed that the three officers should pay back the money which they stole from the driver of Jiax Long Chen, a businessman dealing in assorted polythene items and based in Mchinji, Malawi. As Mr Jiax is based in Malawi, the meeting was attended by police officers from that country who were in the company of the Chinese businessman while Eastern Province Division commanding officer Davies Simwanza led the Zambian delegation. In all, there were eight people in attendance. During the meeting, it was heard that last month between May 18 and 20, Mr Jiax’s Zambian driver was stopped and searched by Zambia Police officers at the checkpoint on CLICK TO READ MORE