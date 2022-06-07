Thieving cops now face aggravated robbery

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

THE State has substituted with aggravated robbery the theft charge which was initially imposed on three police officers accused of stealing K150,000 belonging to a Chinese businessman. Initially, the trio were charged with theft after they allegedly staged a robbery at a security check-point on Great East Road in Chipata. The suspects are officer-in-charge of police intelligence in Eastern Province detective superintendent Nedson Mwandu, criminal investigations officer detective chief inspector Mike Kasumba and sergeant Massimo Hamutete, who is under the anti-robbery unit. It is alleged that on May 19 this year, the trio stole K150,000 from Noddy Mwanza, property of Chen Zhang. On the material day, the officers diverted a motor vehicle at a check-point on Great East Road which was