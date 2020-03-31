Thieves ransack Heroes Stadium

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

RAMPANT thefts have rocked National Heroes Stadium with fire hydrants worth over K800,000 and other accessories missing at the 60,000-seater facility.

The stadium, which was only built in 2013 and handed over to Government a year later, has a number of accessories missing already and needs to undergo major rehabilitations.

Minister of Works Sylvia Chalikosa, who visited the stadium with her Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development counterpart Emmanuel Mulenga, said there is need to engage a contractor who should refurbish the CLICK TO READ MORE