Thieves ‘apply’ for passports

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

THIEVES in Kabwe have broken into the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship and stolen property worth K19,755.

The thieves also broke into offices of the Immigration Department, Forestry Department and Central Statistics and tampered with files and other property.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga and Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba confirmed in separate interviews the theft which happened between 18:00 hours on Wednesday and 06:00 hours on Thursday.

At the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship they stole a 42-inch plasma television set, a Canon camera, a desktop computer, a central processing unit, monitor, printer and a keypad.

A laptop computer, a general receipt book, two bottles of hand sanitisers and one packet of face masks are among the items stolen.