They should resign

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) aspiring presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has called for the resignation of the Andrew Kamanga-led executive and general secretary Adrian Kashala on moral grounds for lying to the nation.

The former FAZ vicepresident said in an interview yesterday that such insincere individuals cannot be trusted to run the country’s football affairs.

“The executive, together with the general secretary, must resign for lying to Government and the whole nation,” Munaile said. “The transparency they preach about, they are failing to uphold it, so who can trust them?” CLICK